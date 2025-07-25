BREAKING: Raiders Comment on Christian Wilkins Release
The Las Vegas Raiders were tired of waiting for defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to rehabilitate from a Jones fracture of his foot he sustained last season. The veteran was released on Thursday with the designation of termination of vested veteran.
The team issued a statement on social media Thursday night describing how they reached the drastic decision with Wilkins.
"With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season," the statement said.
The story was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter announced the release on social media.
"Raiders are releasing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins with the designation of terminated vested veteran. His time in Las Vegas is now over," Schefter said. "Due to how Wilkins treated the rehab from his foot injury he suffered last season, the Raiders voided the remaining $35.2 million of guaranteed money left on Wilkins contract last month and today, Wilkins filed a grievance with the NFLPA."
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the team wanted him to have surgery on his foot and he declined. Further, Wilkins allegedly also turned down other medical opinions. He wanted to rehab the injury on his own.
The Raiders were disappointed that Wilkins was not ready for OTA's and minicamp this spring. When he reported to training camp on Wednesday the Raiders saw the condition he was in and immediately placed him on the physically unable to perform list.
While the issue of guaranteed funds gets resolved, there is still a major question of when, or if, Wilkins might be able to return to play.
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Wednesday the team and Wilkins would have to wait and see when he would be ready to take the field. Apparently, the Raiders were not pleased with the direction the conversation was going.
“We sort of have to wait it out,” Carroll told reporters. He was released a day later.
The Raiders signed Wilkins from the Miami Dolphins before last season when Wilkins became an unrestricted free agent. He inked a five-year, $110 million pact with $57.5 million guaranteed. Wilkins got the first $20 million as a signing bonus and the remaining $37.5 million was supposed to become guaranteed in March.
