Raiders' Defensive Rebuild is on the Shoulders of Walker, Dean

The Las Vegas Raiders recently signed linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean to fill two of the most significant needs on the roster. However, both players will be tasked with something much bigger than simply filling roles.

Raiders general manager John Spytek signed both players to help lead a similar turnaround on defense to the one they hope quarterback Fernando Mendoza and head coach Klint Kubiak will lead on offense.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Bold Statement

From a purely numerical standpoint, Las Vegas needed to add several linebackers to their roster this offseason. The switch to a 3-4 defense only made matters even more dire for a position group that was slated to lose its primary contributors from 2025 to free agency.

Additionally, the Raiders needed to get younger, faster, and more athletic at the linebacker position, compared to what they were in 2025. Walker and Dean help them check off all those boxes and more, especially if Dean remains healthy during his tenure with the Raiders.

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) runs for a gain past Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Raiders have yielded one of the lowest-paid defenses in the league over the past few years. This is especially true aside from the contracts of Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins. The results have proven that teams often get what they pay for. This offseason, Las Vegas has invested in the unit.

The signings of Walker and Dean confirm the Raiders are serious about improving on both sides of the ball. Big signings do not guarantee success, but these two signings are quality signings that would have been hard for the Raiders to beat otherwise, especially in conjunction with each other.

Oct 12, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Bengals halfback Chase Brown (30) catches a pass in front of Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) in fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

At his introductory press conference, Walker elaborated on his relationship with Dean, which goes back many years. Spytek and the Raiders hope the familiarity between the two players will help lead the way toward a much-needed turnaround for Las Vegas' defense.

Oct 20, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and defensive end Bryce Huff (0) celebrate after a defensive stop during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“Me and Nakobe [Dean] were close during our times at UGA, and not only that, I spend a lot of time with him. In the league, it’s kind of different, you have your own hotel room, but me and him actually shared a room together (in college), so it was just a whole lot that me and him did to bond. Whether that was straight after practice going to the room and watching film, or whatever the case may be, but the bond that we have it never really faded any type of way,” Walker said.

“Our relationship just continued to build and continued to stay strong throughout the four years of being in the league. Every offseason I got with him, including this offseason I’ll be with him again, so our relationship never really changed, honestly.”

Oct 27, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts after a turnover by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Las Vegas signed both players in consecutive moves, seemingly within minutes of each other. Both players were paid handsomely, similarly, and for the same amount of time. The moves solidified two of the most critical positions in the defense the Raiders hope to soon be.

More importantly, signing both players the way they did is the Raiders' way of showing their belief in them in both the short and long term. Las Vegas' defense still has many more needs, but addressing the heart of the unit with two of the best possible options on the market is not a bad way to start.