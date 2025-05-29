Will Raiders' Cornerbacks Step Up in 2025?
The Las Vegas Raiders' roster is the tale of two sides of the football. While Las Vegas has made offseason additions to their offense and defense, the Raiders invested much more into the offensive side of the ball than they did the defensive side of the ball.
Although Las Vegas added several players on defense, the unit enters the summer as one of the team's biggest unknowns.
The Raiders' group of cornerbacks consists of Jakorian Bennett, Decamerion Richardson, Darnay Holmes. The Raiders also added veteran cornerback Eric Stokes, who joined the Raiders after most recently playing for the Green Bay Packers.
Las Vegas drafted cornerback Darien Porter in this year's NFL Draft. Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network noted how versatile Porter is.
"Porter ascended up boards, and an NFL Combine performance that included a 4.3 40-yard dash, a 10’11” broad jump, and a 6.71 three-cone at 6’3″, with 33″ arms, compounded his momentum. For zone-heavy teams, the skill set is irresistible," Cummings said.
Porter is a lengthy cornerback who has the physical tools that Pete Carroll likes in his cornerbacks. Porter is tall, fast, and is a former wide receiver, giving him invaluable insight into what opposing offenses are trying to do.
The Raiders hope Bennett picks up where he left off before suffering a season-ending injury. Bennett was proving he was one of the better corners in the league. Now, he must prove he can physically take the wear and tear that comes with a 17-game season. He has failed to do so since being drafted.
Las Vegas could use Richardson to take the next step this offseason. The second-year corner saw significant playing time last season, as the Raiders suffered several injuries in the defensive backfield. Richardson struggled similarly to Bennett in his first season but was arguably worse.
Stokes is a former first-round draft pick the Raiders hope can stay healthy after prior injury concerns. Holmes was a serviceable cornerback but can also use improvement this offseason, as all of the Raiders' cornerbacks can.
Las Vegas' cornerbacks could use improvement as a whole, even at their healthiest. However, last season is proof that health is fleeting. The Raiders are one injury away from being in a disastrous situation.
The Raiders have added new players to nearly every position group on their roster. However, their group of cornerbacks is the least improved unit on the team and undoubtedly the team's most concerning position group. Las Vegas should consider adding another serviceable cornerback.
