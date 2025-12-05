The Las Vegas Raiders will face an AFC West opponent for the second consecutive week.

Matchup to Watch

Sunday's matchup against the Broncos is likely to be yet another hard-fought game for the Raiders. Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus recently analyzed the matchup between the two teams and noted which matchup to keep an eye on.

"When the Broncos’ passing game (70.7 grade; 14th) looks good, it’s usually because Courtland Sutton (73.0 grade; 29th) is involved. The veteran receiver has caught 50 passes for 711 yards and five touchdowns in 2025 and averages 1.62 yards per route run, leading the team. Sutton is going to stretch the field for the Broncos, as his nine receptions of 20 yards or more are the fourth-most in the NFL," Valentine said.

"He’ll line up against Raiders corner Eric Stokes (71.2 grade; 22nd), who has had a strong season. The former Packer has surrendered just 20 receptions for 214 yards while averaging 18.9 coverage snaps per reception, the fourth-most in the NFL. Stokes has been sticky in coverage and has four pass breakups."

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos fullback Adam Prentice (46) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In addition to being division rivals and facing each other twice a season every season, Sunday will be the second time the Raiders and Broncos have met in the past four weeks. This will make for an interesting game, as it is challenging to beat a team twice in such a short span.

Las Vegas nearly beat Denver the last time they played, primarily because of Las Vegas' defense. The unit had arguably its best game of the season against Denver, holding the Broncos to a season-low 10 points. Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham looks forward to another close game.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) rushes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"I think they knew the plan on a short week. I think I spoke about that when we spoke after that, they knew the plan. They were aware of how Coach [Sean] Payton moves around their people; I mean, he's the best in the business at using his people in their roles. The guys understood that,” Graham said.

“And I think situationally, we had some really good awareness, situationally. Whether it was first and 10, P and 10, the get back on track situations, the red area, we had some awareness there. So, those are all positives. And I'm trying to think back to the tackling numbers. Usually when we play good defense it's because we tackled better. So, I'm sure, I think the tackling was much improved there, too."

Receive all of your stories related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.