BREAKING: Former Raiders QB Derek Carr Announces Retirement
In a stunning move, former Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons.
The news was first broken by NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, and Tom Pelissero.
Carr had spent the last two seasons as the starter for the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints also made the announcement on X, detailing the timeline of the rather sudden decision.
The statement from social media is as follows:
“In late March, while ramping up his preparation for the 2025 season, Derek experienced pain in his right shoulder. It was his first time throwing a football at significant volume since recovering from both a concussion and left hand injury sustained during play on December 8, 2024. Derek immediately contacted the Saints Medical Team.
Eventually, medical scans determined objectively that Derek sustained a labral tear and also had significant degenerative changes to his rotator cuff.
Since that time, Derek, his representation, the Saints Medical Team and outside medical experts have worked together to determine the best path forward. Surgery was an option, jeopardizing the entire 2025 season, yet there was no guarantee Derek would return to the level of strength, function and performance of play to which he was accustomed.
Upon consultation with his wife, Heather, Derek has decided it is in the best interests of both his family and the Saints organization to retire from the National Football League.”
Carr released a statement of his own.
“Upon reflection of prayer, and in discussion with Heather, I’ve decided to retire from the National Football League,” said Carr. “For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience. It’s difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials and especially the fans who made this journey so special. Your unwavering support has meant the world to us.”
Carr is the Raiders’ all-time leader in passing attempts, completions, completion percentage, passing yards, and passing touchdowns.
He was the quarterback of the Raiders’ most recent playoff team, leading the team to the postseason in the 2021-22 season.
Carr’s time with the Silver and Black came to an end after the 2022-23 season, signing a four-year, $150 million contract with New Orleans.
The Saints drafted Louisville’s Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He appears to be the slight favorite over Spencer Rattler for the starting job.
The Raiders will move forward with Geno Smith as their starter.
