Former Raiders Hall of Fame Shrine Dedicated to Team History
Former Oakland Raiders great Eric Allen has a pseudo-shrine at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In the shrine are tangible items from his illustrious football career. There are also items from his post-football days. Every article was selected by Allen for a particular purpose and reason.
"I tried to pick something from every point of my career that was significant to me," Allen explained to raiders.com. "We don't know what they're going to put in there. So, the curator is looking throughout our career, talking to us and saying, 'We think this is not only something that he is appreciative of, but the fan base would be able to kind of understand, so that was important."
Allen played for two teams during his career, the Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles. He made sure there was a jersey from each team he represented on Sundays. He wanted the fans to know he loved playing for both teams.
"I definitely wanted to make sure that both teams that I rooted for and was able to play for were represented, and that's why the two jerseys are in, "said Allen. "And I couldn't have been here without those two jerseys."
There is also a letter from former Raiders' star cornerback Lester Hayes. It reads as follows;
"Dear Eric 'Haynes Jr.' Allen, It was a pleasure watching you on the football battlefield, you remind me so much of Hall of Famer Mike Haynes. You have accomplished every honor a N.F.L. defensive back can accomplish, except 1. You were 4 quarters and 1 play away from Super Bowl XXXV, you and #24 [Charles Woodson] are the best tandem C.B. in the N.F.L. Please, please don't retire, come back in 2001. You can fulfill your destiny, Super Bowl XXXVI. The old school loves you. Sincerely yours, Lester Hayes Hall of Fame Finalist 2001."
Allen said the letter was "awesome". He appreciated Hayes using the "Haynes, Jr." reference. Haynes and Allen were both Arizona State Sun Devils stars who would play for the Raiders and see their journey take them to Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Allen also donated his trophy for being selected to the 1993 All-Madden team. The trophy sits on the top shelf of the shrine.
"I think so highly of Coach [John] Madden," Allen said. "Having that award was amazing."
The item from Allen's post-NFL career is an Emmy Award he won in 2022 and again in 2023 for his efforts with Las Vegas Raiders and Silver and Black Productions.
The Emmy Award is inscribed with the following message.
"Allen began an award-winning career in sports media shortly after retiring from the NFL in 2001. He won this Emmy in 2022 and another in 2023 for his work with the Las Vegas Raiders and Silver and Black Productions."
