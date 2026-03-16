3 Reasons The Raiders Should Sign Jauan Jennings

The Las Vegas Raiders have been making moves in free agency, but here's one player who could be the final piece to their puzzle. Here are three reasons why the Raiders should sign Jauan Jennings.

1. Scheme Fit

Jennings has played under Kyle Shanahan for his entire career and knows the system and how to play each receiver position inside and out. The purpose of free agency is to provide a framework for the stars to shine, and no one does it better than Shanahan and his former assistants.

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Klint Kubiak must make the most of Ashton Jeanty. He's already brought in Dareke Young and Connor Heyward to help establish their rushing attack, while Tyler Linderbaum looks to re-establish the Raiders' offensive line as a premier unit. Jennings knows the plays and where his opportunities are, taking stress off the entire operation.

2. Attitude Changer

Jennings defines the term: love to have him, hate to play him. There aren't many players in the NFL who will induce fights more than Jennings. If this were another team, that would be a concern but this is the Raiders and for the last 20+ years, the Raiders haven't been the true Raiders and it has been shown by an overall lack of team success.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

With Maxx Crosby returning and massive investments in free agency, Jennings would help re-establish a grittiness, an edge to this franchise that will make them naturally more physical. Their physicality will help make up for their deficiencies when it comes to Xs and Os and Jimmys versus Joes.

3. Opens Up Everything

If the 49ers were just a bit more surgical in their operation, Jennings would be both a Super Bowl champion and a Super Bowl MVP. In Super Bowl LVIII, Jennings scored both of the 49ers' touchdowns in the game, including a thrown touchdown to Christian McCaffrey. Jennings outplayed McCaffrey, who was the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year by miles in that contest, illustrating exactly what he can do with the ball.

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

But it's what he does when he doesn't have the ball that makes him dangerous. Jennings could serve as a true WR1, but is more of a WR2. However, when placed in the slot, the route combinations Klint Kubiak could create would give expected first overall pick Fernando Mendoza easy reads to make smart decisions early, while the run game does the heavy lifting for the offense. A player like Jennings makes Mendoza comfortable as he builds his confidence and overall ability.