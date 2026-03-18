Grading the Raiders' Re-Signing of Thomas Booker IV

The Las Vegas Raiders' lone season with Pete Carroll had more downs than ups and was an overall failed season. However, there was one move made on Carroll's watch that was strong and positively impacted the team in 2025 and will continue to do so moving forward.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Smart Move

The Raiders spent a fourth-round pick on cornerback Jakorian Bennett in the 2023 NFL Draft. Bennett showed potential in his short time with the Raiders, but injuries impacted his play and availablity significantly. Then, he did not fit into Carroll's scheme, falling down the depth chart.

Las Vegas flipped Bennett for defensive lineman Thomas Booker IV in a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Booker was in the shadows of one of the best interior defensive lines in the league while in Philadelphia, but was given the chance to shine in Las Vegas in a more extended role.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) tackles Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal (30) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Booker played 27 games before arriving in Las Vegas. He started two of those games. He had a total of 33 tackles. In his first season with the Raiders, Booker started in all 17 games and registered 44 total tackles.

He has only begun to scratch the surface of what he can do, as he enters his fourth season. It is fair to expect Booker to continue on the same trajectory he has been on, if not take another step forward, this offseason. The Raiders will benefit regardless of which one happens.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) runs onto the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Booker was the first of two big moves the Raiders made with former Eagles. Both moves landed the Raiders a starter on defense. Las Vegas also signed linebacker Nakobe Dean in free agency this offseason, whom was a pivotal part of the Eagles' success over the past few seasons.

Raiders general manager John Spytek recently offered insight into his ties to Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and how those ties have impacted the Raiders. The Raiders signed Dean in free agency, but with Booker, Spytek was one of the few to not lose a trade with the Eagles.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Howie [Roseman] is great, and he's one of the best at what he does, and he finds value in places. So, and I mean this with respect to Howie, I always watch myself a little bit when he calls because he's so good at what he does, but he's been great,” Spytek said.

“He's been a great mentor to me. He's taught me a lot. I learned a lot from him in the year and a half, two years I was with him in Philly when he moved into the personnel department. And he's been a great resource for me as I've got this job."

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker (99) greets Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Booker was a restricted free agent, and it seemed unimaginable that they would let him go after his productive season in 2025. Booker will be a significant contributor for the Raiders moving forward, keeping him is a solid move for a new-look defense with a new coordinator leading the way.

Booker was one of the most dependable defenders the Raiders had in 2025 and is a positive influence in the locker room. As the Raiders look to change their culture, they will need more players like Booker on the roster. This is a good move by Spytek and the Raiders' front office.

Grade: B+