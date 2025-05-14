Former Raider Fred Biletnikoff Continues to Give Back
Invitational.
National Football League Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff hosted another successful Hall of Fame International. It was the 21st year of the event, and it was held at the at DragonRidge Country Club.
Biletnikoff addressed the attendees following the event's completion.
“Angela and I wish to thank everyone who came out and all of those who continue to support our ongoing effort at the Biletnikoff Foundation as we look to achieve our goals of providing sustainable, healthy, and dignified environments for teens in need. We are both humbled and grateful," Biletnikoff said.
There was several former Oakland Raiders in attendance, including, Josh Taves, Korey Toomer, Steve Beuerlein, Justin Fargas, Mervyn Fernandez, Teyo Johnson, Lincoln Kennedy, Pete Koch, Napoleon McCallum, Vance Mueller, Mike Siani, Barry Sims, Greg Townsend, Adam Treu and Phil Villapiano.
In addition to the former in attendance, many other notable athletes from other sports supported the Biletnikoffs, including former baseball players Rollie Fingers, Greg Maddux, and Russ Ortiz.
Former NBA players Bobby Jackson and Harold Pressley, former professional soccer player Mario Astorga, and the legendary Ken Shamrock were also in attendance.
According to their website, "the mission of the Biletnikoff Foundation is to commemorate Tracey Biletnikoff’s life and her untimely death and to enable young people to realize their full potential through the support of community and education programs that effectively address the related problems of substance abuse and domestic violence.
"In 2000, the Foundation launched Tracey’s Place of Hope, a residential program for adolescent girls in crisis with mental health and substance abuse. The center helps turn tragedy into daily miracles by preparing young people to manage their recovery, their mental and emotional health issues, as well as teaching teens the necessary skills to live independently.
"The Foundation’s current focus is in the Las Vegas area, partnering with St Jude's Ranch for Children for the New Tracey's Place of Hope and Biletnikoff Center of Hope at the Healing Center, a 10-acre campus in Boulder City with specialized residential services to help child victims of human trafficking. The Foundation organizes and hosts additional annual fundraising and awareness events, including the Biletnikoff Foundation Crab Fest that will be held in Las Vegas in the fall."
