The Raiders' Biggest Question Heading into Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders made several different notable offseason additions. However, Las Vegas still has more questions than answers at this time.
Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated believes the Raiders lack talent at wide receiver. Many who are closer to the team would likely disagree, or at the very least note that the Raiders have improved the position on paper and having a better quarterback should also improve the wide receivers.
He believes figuring out whether or not the Raiders have enough talent at the wide receiver position to be competitive is the biggest question the Raiders face this offseason.
"Smith will be tasked with making it work with a receiving corps lacking talent on paper. Jakobi Meyers is the team’s No. 1 wideout. He’s a reliable veteran playmaker, but he might be better suited for the No. 2 role. Vegas is banking on an immediate impact from Jack Bech, the second-round pick from TCU," Manzano said.
"However, not having a legitimate No. 1 wideout might not be a problem for Smith and new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. The Raiders have stud tight end Brock Bowers, who racked up 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. The Raiders also have high expectations for rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, the No. 6 pick who rushed for 2,601 yards during his final season at Boise State."
So far, it seems as if Smith is enjoying his new teammates. Following Organized Team Activities, Smith noted that he is enjoying his new teammates on the offensive side of the ball.
"Man, I'm loving it They're making my job tremendously easy to be out here with these young, talented players, man. I think we have a really good team, a really good array of weapons, and just a bunch of different guys that can do a lot of great things," Smith said.
"Obviously, Brock [Bowers] is who he is, getting to know Tre [Tucker], getting to know Jakobi [Meyers], and watching Michael [Mayer] go out there and make plays. Ashton [Jeanty] coming along. The offensive line is doing a great job. I think Chip [Kelly] is calling great plays. And it's really easy for me, I just got to go out there and be myself and get the ball into their hands and let them be special."
