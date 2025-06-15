Raiders' New Addition Will Carve Out a Role for Himself
After going through multiple offensive coordinators over the past three seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders made Chip Kelly the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the National Football League.
They then gave him plenty of offensive tools to work with as they look to move to a new era of Raiders football. Las Vegas has invested heavily in its offense over the past few seasons, and it hopes it begins to pay significant dividends this upcoming season, especially after adding Geno Smith.
While it remains to be seen what exactly this year's Raiders offense will look like, Kelly undoubtedly has more to work with than any of the Raiders' previous offensive coordinators over at least the last three seasons, if not longer.
He must make good use of the improved offense. After Organized Team Activities and minicamp, it is already evident that Kelly will likely do so.
While implementing a new offense with numerous new pieces comes with natural growing pains, which the Raiders will undoubtedly face, Kelly will certainly improve the Raiders. Las Vegas has enough talent on offense and a competent playcaller for the first time in a while.
One of the deepest positions on the Raiders' roster is the tight end position. Second-year tight end Brock Bowers may be the best tight end in the league. Now that the Raiders have an improved offense and offensive coordinator, Michael Mayer should thrive as well.
While it remains to be seen how Bowers and Mayer will be used, Kelly is competent enough to figure it out. Still, there is more talent in the Raiders' tight end room than just those two well-known tight ends. Earlier this offseason, the Raiders added veteran Ian Thomas to the roster.
It has been evident through OTAs and minicamp that Thomas has a chance to make a name for himself this season. While it is still early in the offseason, and there are plenty of things that still need to be figured out, there is little question that Thomas has a unique opportunity this upcoming season.
Following OTAs, Kelly made it clear all options are on the table this season.
"I checked, you can play with two tight ends in a game at the same time, and sometimes you can play with three tight ends they told me. Ian Thomas has been outstanding, and he's a guy that's played a lot of snaps in this league, too," Kelly said.
While coaches often make comments that are considered coach speak, based on OTAs and minicamp, Kelly meant precisely what he said. Thomas has a chance to help the Raiders' offense this upcoming season.
