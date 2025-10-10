For Raiders QB Geno Smith, Perception is Reality
The Las Vegas Raiders have a quarterback issue on their hands once again, in what has become an all-too-common theme in Las Vegas.
Smith's Perception is Key
There is no way around it. Smith has struggled through five games, as aside from the first game of the season, the Raiders' offense has had issues. During their four-game losing streak, the Raiders' offense has failed to score a touchdown in two of those games.
A struggling Raiders quarterback is not new, as Smith marks the sixth quarterback to start a game for the Raiders since the 2023 season. However, that does not make things any easier for Smith. Before practice earlier this week, Smith explained how he takes care of himself mentally.
"Number one, I talk to God. I'm big on my faith, reading my Bible, and just always trying to connect myself with the higher power. And then my mother, my father, brothers, sisters, my teammates. I mean, I have a great support group around me. And I think when you think about going through things, I don't think I went through anything," Smith said.
"I've been in the NFL the whole time, so there's not much that I've gone through. The reality is, it's all your perception. So, whether or not you think it's something or you think it's nothing, it's just how you look at it."
Smith is correct that perception is reality, but reality is reality, too. The reality is that Smith currently leads the National Football League in interceptions. Most of his nine interceptions came off bad reads and bad throws that he must correct immediately before things get worse.
Still, Smith made it clear that none of the outside noise surrounding his performance or the Raiders' 1-4 start to the season motivates him in any way. Smith made it to the NFL and has lasted as long as he has in part because of his ability to tune out the noise.
"I'm not externally motivated. That's just not how I am. I'm motivated every single day. I'm looking forward to today's practice. I don't look too far ahead or too far behind. I'm just staying where my feet are," Smith said.
"Nothing outside of me can motivate me, and so that's just who I am. I want to motivate my teammates, if I can. But we all have a job to do, and we've all got to make sure that we're focused and getting our job done."
