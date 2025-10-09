Raiders QB Geno Smith Reflects on Recent Performance Issues
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders need Geno Smith to snap out of the slump he has started the season in. After dropping four games in a row, legitimate questions about Smith have started to arise. Smith's performance on Sunday will make or break the season.
Smith spoke to the media on Wednesday about his performance during the 2025 season thus far, and we were there for it all.
Q: Have you felt your guys rally around you, even despite the early struggles, and just have your back in general?
Smith: “Shoot, man, ask them. You know what's going on around here.”
Q: Pete talked about wanting to get the running game going consistently to kind of make it a little easier for you and the offense as a whole. Just in that regard, what have you seen from Ashton Jeanty week in and week out, just in terms of his growth?
Smith: “Same player, man. He's a hell of a player. He's a great player, great back. Again, when we get him in space, you can see what he can do with the ball. I think that's evident on tape. And he punishes guys in the open field. Really smart, young player, really mature guy as well. And he's got a lot of great intangibles about him. But, I mean, he's explosive with that ball in his hand, so we got to get him the ball, get him in open field, get him in space, and he'll make things happen.”
Q: I know Dont’e Thornton is a rookie, but how do you two communicate and work on developing the rapport that you have on the field?
Smith: “Repetition. And that's something that you know is always going to be the father of learning. Continue to rep these things. And talking in the meeting room, talking in the classroom. I call him late night some time just to remind him that, ‘Hey, man, you're the guy, and we're counting on you.’ So, Dont’e [Thornton Jr.] is doing a great job. He's learning, as we all are, and he's getting better from week to week. That's all you can ask from him. He's taking the right approach. And it's going to click here soon. It's going to click and I really believe that.”
Q: You're a guy that likes to watch film, study, and you're diligent on that. I'm curious, when you look at games one and three, and then games two, four and five, have you noticed anything from the games when you’re performing extremely well?
Smith: “Same thing. I got the same process. If the ball tips up in the air and gets picked, six of the interceptions this year were tipped in the air. Johnny on the spot defensive guy. Am I going to look at that and say, ‘Well, don't throw it to the guy who we're supposed to throw it to?’ I'm going to throw it to the guy I'm supposed to, and at times, things happen. Again, man, people get caught up in results, and they want to look at statistics and try to place blame because that's just how life goes when you're in the position I'm in. But I'm a lot smarter than that and I'm aware of the process. I know exactly what I'm doing out there.
“Guys made plays on me and I got to be smarter with the ball in those situations, but when I'm throwing to a wide open Jack [Bech] in the back of the end zone and the ball is tipped up for interception, there's not much you can really say about that except they made a play and we didn't. So, I never want to make excuses for anything. I don't believe in that. Things happen in this game. It's the big boy League, it's the NFL. It's not always going to be perfect. It's an imperfect game and we got to find ways to win regardless of what happens.”
