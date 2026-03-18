Raiders' New Additions All Have 1 Thing in Common

Entering free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders had more money to spend in free agency and got to work early to improve their roster. Not only did Las Vegas address needs, but it also addressed some of its biggest ones, making the upcoming NFL Draft much clearer for the front office.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Raiders' Move in Sync

Las Vegas ' moves in free agency proved the Raiders' front office is on one accord. The precision and timing in which their signings were made on the first day of free agency confirmed as much. Yet, the moves the Raiders made were impactful for more than just salary cap or roster reasons.

The Raiders are trying to add more than just wins to the win column, they are trying to turn everything around, that includes the culture in the locker room. That requires players who believe in what the coaching staff is trying to do.

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Tyler Linderbaum was the cornerstone of the Raiders' offseason plans of turning things around sooner rather than later. Las Vegas still has plenty of work to do, but Linderbaum is a big step in the right direction, along with the reasons he had to join the Raiders on paper, he sees the Raiders' vision.

“I think going through the process, just trying to find a team that's suitable to my skill sets. Coach [Klint] Kubiak -- I'm excited what he's going to build here, something that I think will fit my play, and obviously, just the whole organization in itself I think is headed in the right direction, and something that I want to be a part of and build this program into a championship level team,” Linderbaum said after being introduced with the rest of the Raiders' first wave of free agents.

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Las Vegas signed linebacker Quay Walker, who, like Linderbaum, has fully bought into the vision that Kubiak and Raiders general manager John Spytek have for the team. In reality, that vision is of this batch of free agents being pivotal in reviving one of the most storied franchises in NFL history.

"I just think they got the right people here, especially with the staff, and I just truly believe in

what Spy [John Spytek] is trying to accomplish here," Walker said.

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor also believes in the vision that Spytek and Kubiak explained during their talks before he signed with the team. All of the members in the Raiders' first wave of free agents were paid well. However, they are all also critical to what Las Vegas is trying to do as a team.

"Just excited to see the city growing as much as it's grown since I've been here. I think it's taken the right direction, especially with this organization, with this coaching staff, I think we're going to set the bar high with how we want professional sports here in Las Vegas to be," Nailor said.