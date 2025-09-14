What the Raiders Offense is Keying on in Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders have a great challenge in front of them in Week 2. They are hosting their first AFC West matchup on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. They will be facing their long-time divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers.
This is a matchup a lot of people have circled for their Week 2 slate. And the fact that it is on primetime means all the fans will be watching. It is early, but this is a huge game for the Silver and Black.
Both teams are coming into the matchup after being impressive in their first game of the season. And a lot of people are talking about the Chargers being this changed team and are now going to be the favorites to win the division. But this is a new week and new opportunities for the Raiders. They are not worried about what happened last week, and they are only focused on Week 2. It is going to be a good chess match between two head coaches who know each other well.
It is going to be a game where the Raiders are going to have to adjust. If they can do that, they will be in a good position to come out on top. The Raiders offense is going to be the key to this game. If they can get it going in the passing game early, it is going to open things up for running back Ashton Jeanty. The Raiders' offense is keying in on certain things that are going to help them do different things well in this game.
Raiders Offensive Keys in Week 2
"Yeah, like you said, they are aggressive," said Raiders right tackle DJ Glaze.
"They rely on their front. These guys, you know, Khalil Mack and everyone up front, really. They are going to try to control the line of scrimmage, so we have to come out and do what we have to do. Then you know that Derwin James is their guy, who they are going to use a lot. Put him in different situations. So, just keep have eye on him and where he is, and you know he will kind of tell us what is going on with the defense. Like I said, they are aggressive."
