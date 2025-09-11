Jakobi Meyers Talks Bluntly and in Depth on Raiders Contract Situation
The Las Vegas Raiders offense got off to the start it wanted to this season. The Raiders' offense was the talk all offseason long, and they finally got to show it when it counted.
It was good to see the offense look bad new in 2025. The Raiders' offense was firing on all cylinders in their win to open up the season. You've seen the Chemistry that was built all offseason long between veteran quarterback Geno Smith and his offensive weapons.
The top wide receiving weapon for the Silver and Black is Jakobi Meyers. He has taken that role and has run away with it. He is truly a No. 1 wide receiver in the National Football League and can be on his way to being a top receiver in this league. Meyers was ready for the season to get started, and it was an exciting one for him. He was back to where it all started for him, and it felt good for him to see it all unfold the way it did.
Jakobi Meyers
"It felt good, it has been a minute since I have been in Boston," Jakobi Meyers told our Hondo Carpenter. "That was a cool little kind of homecoming.
For Meyers, it has been a busy offseason leading into the season. More off the field than on the field. The Meyers family added a new member. Meyers is now a father.
"It is honestly the best, worst thing I ever did, right? Like to keep you up, but at the same time, you love seeing them every day. Every day is a great day to have them around."
A lot has been circulating around Meyers and the Raiders. This offseason, Meyers was looking for an extension, but the Raiders did not give it to him. Meyers has voiced his frustration about it , but he has handled his contract situation like a total pro.
"You know it is not a one-sided thing. It takes two people to tango. So, we are going to see how it goes.
For now, Meyers is going to put all his focus on facing the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.
"They play hard. I think as their coach has gotten there, they have been playing hard the last couple of years. They got a good offense. They have problems. We are going to do our part."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.