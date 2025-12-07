Raiders vs. Broncos Week 14 Live Game Thread

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost six games in a row and will face one of the best teams in the National Football League on Sunday. Las Vegas is set for another AFC West battle against the Denver Broncos. Las Vegas aims to stop its downward spiral that has been weeks in the making.

Where the Raiders Stand

The Raiders have had a rocky season, especially Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. The veteran quarterback is currently tied for the most interceptions in the league. Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained Smith's current state.

"I think it's been really important because we started so far off. We got all those picks that started out early in the season. To me, it was a real effort to just keep Geno [Smith] clear and not carry the burden of all of that into the rest of the season, because it happened early, and it was significant. It wasn't all him at any time,” Carroll said.

Carroll pointed to Smith's time in the league, which has spanned over a decade, as the reason why he believes Smith can still bounce back from a challenging season. Las Vegas needs Smith to find a workaround for the issues that have plagued the Raiders this season.

“There's a lot of things that go into all that, but he's been around long enough that he knows he's going to carry the burden, and he's going to be the one everybody's pointing the finger at and all that. And so, I wanted to make sure and stay with him and hang through that and get him back to his football and back where he could play really clean,” Carroll said.

Carroll believes Smith is trending in the right direction as the end of the regular season draws near. They need the best version of Smith on Sunday against the Broncos, despite the Raiders' inability to block for him properly. Smith has been sacked 15 times in the last two games.

“He really has turned the corner in that regard. We haven't been as productive as we want to be and need to be, but his role in it and his efficiency is really much more on point than it's been, as it was early in the season. And there's reasons for that. We'll talk about that in the offseason, but yeah, our relationship has been really crucial. And I talk to him regularly. You saw me once on the field," Carroll said.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Be sure to follow along with our live game thread during the contest.

Catch all of your stories related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.