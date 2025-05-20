Week 1 Officially Kicks Off New Era of Raiders Football
The Las Vegas Raiders made several notable offseason changes hoping it would lead to quick, and tangible results. While not fully, the Raiders did a hard reset in many ways by replacing their general manager, head coach, quarterback and running back, among several other positions.
The Raiders spent the past couple of seasons struggling on both sides of the ball, primarily on offense. John Spytek and Pete Carroll focused on offense in the draft, revamping the unit with several new skill position players and multiple offensive linemen who should quickly turn into contributors.
Grant Gordon of NFL.com dissected the Week 1 matchup between the Raiders and the New England Patriots.
"After a season away from the NFL sidelines, Pete Carroll and Mike Vrabel are back and making their debuts with their new charges. As Carroll and Vrabel are each looking to turn around woebegone Raiders and Patriots clubs, respectively, they will lead teams rife with fresh-faced talent," Gordon said.
"2025 NFL Draft No. 6 overall pick, Ashton Jeanty, will make an anticipated NFL debut, whilst quarterback Geno Smith will don the Silver and Black for the first time. The Patriots boast new additions like Milton Williams, Stefon Diggs, and Harold Landry."
Gordon noted that Las Vegas and New England will not only be starting a new coaching regime, but the game will also feature two of the better rookies from last season in Brock Bowers and Drake Maye. The two will aim to prove that last season was not a fluke, especially Bowers.
"The Sunday showdown will serve as the start of the second season for two of 2024's most celebrated rookies. Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is coming off one of the finest rookie seasons in NFL chronicle, while Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will enter Week 1 as the franchise's undisputed QB1 for what New Englanders hope will be the first of many autumns to come. This one's all about fresh starts and new eras for a pair of storied clubs," Gordon said.
The Raiders have plenty of reason to expect progress this upcoming season, whatever that looks like for a team coming off a 4-13 campaign featuring several new pieces at critical positions.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about the new era.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the new era.