Grading the Raiders' Decision to Send Geno Smith to Jets

The Las Vegas Raiders have moved officially moved on from quarterback Geno Smith.

Raiders Pull the Plug

The Raiders signed Smith to a massive payday last offseason before he ever suited up for the team. Halfway into the season, it was more than evident that it was a bad investment. Las Vegas just made the best of a bad situation.

ESPN's Adam Schefter recently reported that the Raiders traded Smith to the New York Jets for a draft pick, likely saving some money for Las Vegas.

Trade: the Raiders are sending QB Geno Smith and a 2026 7th-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2026 6th-round pick, per ESPN sources. Smith returns to the team for which he started his NFL career for in 2013," Schefter said.

"Before the trade was agreed to, Geno Smith agreed to restructure his contract. The Raiders still will pay the bulk of it, and the Jets will take on Smith’s contract at just over veteran minimum."

2025 was a tough season for everyone involved. Las Vegas' hopes of reaching reasonable expectations fizzled quickly, as Brock Bowers' injury in Week 1 was a sign of things to come for Smith and the Raiders. Las Vegas' troubles were not all Smith's fault, but he certainly bore responsibility.

Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek noted that he was not sold on the idea of playing a young quarterback early in 2026. Regardless of what the Raiders decide to do, it is now clear that Smith is not a part of those plans. The trade allows Smith and the Raiders to move on.

"I think you want to limit the amount of pressure you have on that guy from the start. Now, if you have a young quarterback, I'm not necessarily in favor of running him out there right away either, so another quality player that can play the quarterback position if you have a young quarterback,” Spytek said.

“And obviously, a great offensive line, a run game, all the things that can limit his chances to really get killed. And a great defense too, because if he doesn't feel like he's got to go out there and score 35 points every week, I think that's helpful."

Spytek and the Raiders were able to get something in return for Smith, and likely saved at least a little bit of money compared to had they cut him. Getting a draft pick in return, saving money, and cutting ties with Smith was undoubtedly better than cutting him and getting nothing in return.

Overall, this was not a big move, as Smith and the Raiders were already reportedly parting ways. However, it is another case of Spytek getting the absolute best bang for the Raiders' bucks, even when a contract he handed out turned out to be a bad deal. Another small win for the Raiders.

Grade A+