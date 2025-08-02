How Raiders' Geno Smith is Helping the Defensive Side
The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of young pieces on this year's team. In training camp, you see that those young players are taking it all in. They are looking to make their mark, and they are not scared of what the NFL has to offer. They are getting help from the coaching staff and the veteran players on this Raiders team. That is one thing that the Raiders did a good job of this offseason.
Even with a lot of young talent coming in this offseason. New head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek did a good job of getting a couple of veteran players to come in as well. To bring that leadership and veteran presence to the team. They have all been good to the team and have answered any questions that the youth players have for them.
A couple of veterans the Raiders have brought in are quarterback Geno Smith and safety Lonnie Johnson Jr., but the one thing that Smith is doing is, he is not only helping the offensive side of the ball, but he is helping the defensive side of the ball as well. Smith has came in and anything to make his team better than is what Smith is doing. It has been good to watch and hear from his teammates about that.
"Honestly, just talking to different guys on the team, like I even talked to the tight ends and talking to Geno [Smith] more and trying to see what Geno sees," said Lonnie Johnson Jr. "Like I told him in one meeting, my goal every day is to piss you off, and your goal should be to piss Lonnie off. And Geno pissed me off yesterday, like for real."
"I didn't want to talk to Geno after practice or nothing like that because he completed a few passes on me. But like a couple of practices before that, I ended up picking him off and taking it to the house, and Geno came to me like, 'Yeah, you pissed me off today.' So, just learning from guys, learning rush moves from Maxx [Crosby], because if I blitz, I need to know what Maxx is doing to get there, you know. So just, hey, I'm trying to compliment my game from everybody else's game."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.