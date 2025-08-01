Why Raiders' Veteran Says This Training Camp is Different
The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of moving pieces this offseason. It was all for the better. The Silver and Black needed a change to have a chance to have a successful season in 2025. There were hard decisions to make, but the franchise knew they needed to be made. This offseason, the Raiders brought in one of the best veteran coaches in Pete Carroll. Carroll did not coach last season and took time off.
That time off helped Carroll see the game differently than when he was coaching. It also got him back in the game because he has said how much he missed coaching last season. It was something that he was not sure of when looking for a head coaching job this offseason, but when the Raiders came calling, it all came back and Carroll wanted to coach once again.
Now Carroll is the new head coach for the Raiders and he has changed the franchise in just a short time, and even before the start of his first season. And that is the culture change. It has been for the better, and the players have talk about how it has been consistent all offseason and now it has translated to training camp. That is an important time for a team. It is where they build that chemistry that is important for the season that comes.
Players are liking the energy that he is bringing every single time he is with the team. And some players are in the best training camp they have been in their whole career.
"I personally think that camp is going pretty well," said Raiders offensive lineman Thayer Munford Jr. "It has been way different than it has been the last three or four years that I have been here. Like, for real, everyone is competing. Everyone is ready to work. No, nobody is coming here tired. Like everyone is coming in here sore, but that is part of the game."
"We come in here every day ready to come to work every day. I think it starts with the head coach, and it trickles down to the captains, to the people that have been here for a little bit. Pete is a great guy and a great father figure, great person to talk to."
