Raiders' Greg Olson Gives Interesting Perspective on QB Room
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of changes this offseason. One of the most important things the Silver and Black did this offseason was get a quarterback who is a veteran and has a proven track record of winning in this league. The Raiders are going to be better on offense this season because they traded for Geno Smith. Smith brings a lot of different things to the Raiders, and they're all what this team needed on the offensive side of the ball.
The rest of the quarterback room is well off as well. The one challenge the Raiders will now have going into the season is making sure they find another quarterback to back up Geno Smith. This past weekend, the Raiders lost backup Aidan O'Connell to a wrist injury. That will sideline O'Connell for 6-8 weeks. The Raiders also have rookie Cam Miller in that room. Miller has looked good in the preseason games and practice, but he still needs to grasp the offense a little bit more
Greg Olson
This quarterback room is in good hands also because of their quarterbacks coach, Greg Olson. Olson is a veteran coach who has been around the game for a long time. He has spent time all around the league, but Olson always finds himself back with the Silver and Black. He is one of the best quarterbacks coaches in the league, and now he is trying to help the quarterbacks the best he can with the Silver and Black.
"There are a lot of qualities that he possesses," said Greg Olson about Geno Smith. "For me, it is the accuracy. Part of it, I think it is to find a guy that is as accurate as Geno Smith. He is a super accurate passer. And then you throw that the intelligence factor in with it and his ability to pick up the offense. He is a quick learner.
Olson also talked about rookie Cam Miller.
"I am happy with his development up to this point," said Olson. "And he has been thrown into a couple of really difficult situations. We like the way he handles it, the way he processes the information. He is a calm, steady demeanor. A lot of positives about Cam Miller.
