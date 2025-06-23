New Weapons and Scheme Make Raiders a Mystery
Scoring was abysmal for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024. The Silver and Black averaged just 18.2 points-per-game, to tie the Chicago Bears at No. 28. With the defense surrendering an average of 25.5 on the scoreboard, it's no wonder why the Raiders struggled mightily in the standings last season. But help could be on the way as the team has added a bunch of new weapons on offense.
Of course, everybody knows about the trade with Seattle for two-time Pro Bowl Quarterback Geno Smith. Smith is seen by some as a top ten passer in the NFL, as Yahoo Sports just ranked Smith at No. Eight in their recent rankings. But there are others that feel that the former Jet and Seahawk is merely in the 10 to 15 range. But the Raiders' new QB ranked fourth in passing yards, fifth in completion percentage and 13th in touchdown passes. The trio of Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder did not have production like that in 2024. So, right away, the offense seems to be of a higher potency.
Smith has talented pass catchers in WR Jakobi Myers and TE Brock Bowers. In April, they added to it with TCU's Jack Bech, who is all kinds of talented, blocks with ferocity, and only dropped one ball last season.
However, the team's fourth-round selection of Donte' Thornton from Tennessee harkens back to the Raiders days of old when Al Davis sought out and selected the fastest guy available, whether he can catch or not. But luckily for Pete Carroll, Chip Kelly and the rest of the Raiders, Thornton Jr. can catch too. But his calling card is the marriage of his lenthy frame and pure, unadulterated speed. The Raiders now have a 6'5" burner that flies with a flat 4.3 timed velocity in the 40.
Also not anonymous is No. 6 overall selection Ashton Jeanty. The Boise State running back's 2,601 yards is second best to only Barry Sanders for all of time. Adding yardage potential like that to a unit that was ranked dead last in the entire National Football League is staggering to think about. The mere 1,357 yards gained last year by the professionals is only 52% of what Jeanty achieved last season.
Thei new OC on the strip counts as a new weapon as well. When you go back and study everything Chip Kelly did from from Oregon to Ohio State last year, he runs virtually every offense known to man because he adjusts his offense to the talent he has.
Now Kelly has plenty of talent. If defensive coordinators find prepping for the Raiders a mystery because they can't prep for a multitude of looks in an unidentifiable scheme, it's going to be a whole new chapter for silver-and-black football.
