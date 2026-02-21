How Raiders Can Find Comfort in The Absence of Draft Mystery

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially been on the clock ever since it was confirmed that they earned the first overall pick, a rarity in their franchise history. With a new head coach wanting to establish a winning culture, the Raiders have to make sure that they're making the right decision.

There's only one quarterback who's worthy of the first overall pick in this draft cycle, and his name is Fernando Mendoza . He played excellently in his final season with the Indiana Hoosiers and won the Heisman Trophy en route to winning his team a National Championship. How can the Raiders make sure that he's the quarterback of their future?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

FOX Sports put together a mock draft this offseason, and even though other teams get the chance to select other choices, the marriage between Mendoza and the Raiders is set in stone. According to them, there's no bigger guarantee than Mendoza wearing the Silver and Black next season.

"Geno Smith is 35 years old and coming off a season in which he threw 17 interceptions to just 19 touchdowns. Mendoza has exhibited all the tools you want to see in a top QB prospect: elite arm strength, the ability to throw into tight windows, and sneaky mobility for a 6-foot-5 signal caller. The Heisman winner leads all of FBS with 41 passing touchdowns this season, which is also the Indiana single-season record. He's a near lock to be a Raider".

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks up during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

I think the Raiders will be making a mistake if they pass up on their opportunity to land a franchise quarterback. Klint Kubiak knows that as well, which is why I think that even if he were to be offered a great trade package, he wouldn't be able to go through with it. Raider Nation has had nothing but disappointing seasons in the past decade, they need something to look forward to.

Thankfully, I don't think Mendoza will be giving them false hope. Under Kubiak's offensive schemes, with their weapons at his disposal, he should have a successful rookie season. There's always going to be bumps along the road, but as long as he can build chemistry with Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, that's all the Raiders need to make progress.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium.

Mendoza shows all the traits a team would want in a quarterback taken first overall. It should be a no-brainer for them to fill out the most important position in the sport.

