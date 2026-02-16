Why Options Must Be on the Table as Raiders Rebuild Roster

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to fix their flawed roster this offseason.

What the Raiders Need

The Raiders are in desperate need of veteran wide receivers. They have arguably one of the worst collections of wide receivers in the league. This will lead to the Raiders considering any and all options to fix the position group.

Garrett Podell of CBS Sports believes Las Vegas is a logical landing spot for veteran wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

"They also hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, widely expected to become Indiana national championship-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner. Las Vegas already features 2024 No. 6 pick running back Ashton Jeanty and 2024 first-team All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers, plus $76.99 million in effective cap space, third-most in the NFL," Podell said.

"Hill would also fit Kubiak's system since the new head coach also worked as a San Francisco 49ers assistant coach under Kyle Shanahan -- just like McDaniel did before thriving with Hill in Miami."

Although the thought of Hill in Silver and Black is worth considering, so too is his current situation. The 2026 season will be Hill's 11th season in the National Football League. He has had several knee and ankle injuries over the past few seasons and is still recovering from an injury sustained in 2025.

His latest injury, which included a dislocated kneecap and torn knee ligaments, will be tough for him to fully recover from in less than one season. For a player best known for his speed, it remains to be seen how soon he will get healthy, much less if he will have the same speed as before.

Still, the thought of a healthy Hill joining a Raiders offense that already features tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty is worth considering. It seems highly unlikely, but unexpected things often happen with the Raiders.

A healthy Hill, on the same offense as Bowers and Jeanty, would undoubtedly help open things up for both players. Kubiak knows how critical it will be to get Jeanty going next season. If Hill can help do that in some way at a reasonable price, given his situation, it's worth the Raiders' consideration.

"Very excited about his skill set and what he brings. I've got a lot of tape to catch up on, dude, but I saw you play a lot of snaps at Boise. Very excited about his talent. But the thing I would tell him and all his teammates is that it's not just about one guy,” Kubiak said.

“We've got to get the line on the same page, we've got to get our quarterback to get the right run checks. We've got to get our receivers to go block for him so that we can get the play action going. But as soon as our players can realize that it's a team thing, it's not an individual thing, we're going to be successful. I know we have those type of guys in our building right now."

