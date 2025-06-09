How the Las Vegas Raiders' Offense Has Improved
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has been completely revamped in just one offseason. While there are areas the unit can continue to improve, Las Vegas' offense has improved considerably in the span of a few weeks. Las Vegas' offense should give them a shot at winning a few more games this season.
This upcoming season, the Raiders' offense will lead the team instead of their defense. Las Vegas' biggest offseason move was undoubtedly adding veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Heading into the offseason, quarterback was the team's most pressing issue, but John Spytek solved it quickly.
Las Vegas added multiple skill position players in the draft, to help bolster a shaky supporting cast on offense. Jack Bech and Dont'e Thronton were added to a group of pass catchers that includes Jakobi Myers, Tre Tucker, and Brock Bowers.
Those additions were in addition the Raiders' most notable addition of them all, running back Ashton Jeanty. Las Vegas also added another two offensive linemen, who may become significant contributors earlier than some may think possible.
Spytek has strategically added talent to every position group on the offensive side of the ball, and hired a well-respected offensive mind to call plays for the unit. Las Vegas made Chip Kelly the highest offensive coordinator in the league. He will be just as pivotal as any of the players on the field.
Following Organized Team Activities, second-year offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, explained how the offense has improved this offseason. Powers-Johnson noted the many additions to the unit has gotten faster this offseason, which would bode well for all involved.
"Speed and the guys we've added, and kind of the mentality around it, too. I mean, we've talked about [Ashton] Jeanty. Dont’e Thornton is another huge one. Everyone's talking about him. I recruited him to Oregon, so I'll take a little bit of that (credit), but he's a baller," Powers-Johnson said.
"I mean, you look at [Jack] Bech, Kobs [Jakobi Meyers, Geno [Smith]. I mean speed and then go back to Jeanty with running the ball, I think we have a lot of speed running around but I think we also have a lot of power. And it's just a lot of new, exciting things and a lot of weapons on offense.”
