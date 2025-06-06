One Player to Watch at Raiders' Minicamp
Organized Team Activities has given a glimpse of what to expect from the Las Vegas Raiders this upcoming season. While their offseason moves have all but solidified many of the roles on the Raiders' offense, they continue to put the pieces together on the defensive side of the ball.
Both sides of the ball are a work in progress for Las Vegas, after retooling a large portion of their roster. John Spytek has added talent to a roster that was sorely in need of it and still in need of more. It is now up to the newly constructed Raiders coaching staff to take it from there.
One of the biggest question marks for the Raiders this upcoming season will center around their defense. Las Vegas has added veteran pieces across the board, but it is still unclear how well they will fit together, especially on.
Still, OTAs have made it evident that one rookie will have a chance to make an impact early. Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network listed one player to watch during every team's offseason program.
"Despite being fairly decent against the run last season, the Las Vegas Raiders were inconsistent at defending the pass. They ranked 17th in the NFL in pass defense success rate (53.9%), but they allowed a 96.5 opponent passer rating (24th). After losing Nate Hobbs to free agency (Green Bay Packers) and parting ways with the fiery Jack Jones, the Raiders’ need for cornerback help heightened tremendously," Austin said.
"Jakorian Bennett is a young and promising player who was on pace to take a step forward in his second NFL season. Unfortunately, a season-ending injury halted his progress. Still, he’s in position for an increased role in Year 3, but he needs help if Las Vegas is going to improve on last season’s lackluster results."
Austin believes rookie Darien Porter is one player to watch in Raiders' OTAs this offseason. Austin is correct in that assessment, as Porter will be given a chance to make his mark on a Raiders defense with many moving parts.
"Former Iowa State standout Darien Porter comes with a strong athletic profile and plenty of upside. At 6-foot-4, he’s a physical specimen who possesses elite height and length for the cornerback position. Porter dominated in coverage for the Cyclones last season, allowing a completion percentage of just 29.4% and a passer rating of 4.7 when targeted," Austin said.
"He was a shutdown corner, allowing just five receptions on 17 targets in 12 games. Porter is on the older side as a rookie (24), but his experience could help him in his battle with Eric Stokes for the starting cornerback spot opposite Bennett."
