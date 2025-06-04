The Raiders' OTAs Have Already Confirmed One Thing
The Las Vegas Raiders have been productive this offseason, adding several players on both sides of the ball who should help turn things around. Organized Team Activities have given a glimpse of the new-look Raiders, as they continue to implement significant roster and schematic changes.
Below are a few observations from the Raiders' OTAs.
1. Depth at Defensive Tackle
The Raiders will have to lean on their depth at defensive tackle while Christian Wilkins continues to recover. However, they are well equipped to do so. In OTAs, it was evident how much the Raiders want to prepare their other defensive tackles on the roster. After drafting two defensive tackles to help solidify their interior defensive line and their ability to use Tyree Wilson on the interior, if needed, the Raiders have enough sizable defensive tackles to help compensate for some of what the unit loses with Wilkins' absence. The Raiders will undoubtedly miss Wilkins, as he is one of the best defensive tackles in the National Football League. However, they are quietly talented at the defensive tackle position. The defensive line will be the strength of the Raiders defense, with or without Wilkins.
2. Very Little Drop Off at Linebacker
Free agency made a dent in the Raiders' group of linebackers this season. Las Vegas losing Robert Spillane early in free agency left them looking to replace one of the best linebackers in the league. However, the additions of veterans Elandon Roberts and Devin White should help the Raiders solidify the position group. It will be hard for the Raiders to replace one of the NFL's leading tacklers from the past two seasons, but assuming they stay healthy, Roberts and White should not be far off from Spillane and Divine Deablo, who served as the defense's strength the past two seasons. While there will naturally be growing pains early, the Raiders' group of linebackers may be a pleasant surprise.
3. Raiders Coaching Up Cornerbacks
The Raiders' biggest weakness entering this season is undoubtedly their group of cornerbacks. Veteran corner Jakorian Bennett may be one of the better cornerbacks in the league. However, he has failed to stay healthy long enough to prove it. The Raiders' cornerbacks will be led by Bennett, but will need the rest of their corners to step up as well. During OTAs, the Raiders' coaching staff has been hard at work with their cornerbacks. Raiders coach Joe Woods could be seen at OTAs helping Bennett and the other corners with the smallest issues to help them improve. Technique has been one of the unit's main focuses.
While it is early and Las Vegas has only gotten so far in their preparation, it is already evident this will be a vastly different Raiders team.
