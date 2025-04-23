REPORT: What are the Chances Raiders Go Defense at No. 6?
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While the consensus choice on behalf of the mock drafts is Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, there is a very real possibility they go a different route entirely. In fact, they could draft on the other side of the ball.
Pro Football Focus' Josh Liskiewitz predicts the Raiders will draft a defensive player.
"I think this pick was always going to target defense, regardless of Ashton Jeanty's availability, and with Jeanty off the board, the decision becomes even more straightforward," he wrote. "While edge rushers like Georgia’s Jalon Walker or Mykel Williams are in play, don’t be surprised if Pete Carroll falls for Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron’s athleticism and versatility. Opposing quarterbacks posted just a 34.2 passer rating when targeting Barron in 2024 — a stat that underscores his playmaking ability and makes him an ideal fit for a Raiders secondary in need of a dynamic presence on the back end.
The Raiders' biggest need is cornerback after losing two starters in Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs. Barron has been tied to the Raiders as the No. 2 cornerback in the draft, behind only Colorado's Travis Hunter.
Per NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Big nickelback was in the right place at the right time throughout his impressive 2024 season. Barron played smothering coverage underneath, fueled by route recognition, footwork and play strength. His instincts allow him to pounce on catch points or tackle pass catchers immediately from zone. However, he lacks recovery speed deep and can be a little too grabby at the top of the route in man. Tackle technique in run support is a shade inconsistent but looks easily correctable. The size and tape work in his favor as a physical nickel who can be an early contributor and future starter, with the potential to cross-train as a safety."
Walker, also mentioned, is a top hybrid edge rusher/linebacker. Zierlein was high on Walker in his evaluation:
"Some see Walker as a “tweener” while others view him as a “hybrid.” Either way, Walker can go. His career snap count is split between edge and linebacker, and his leadership is famous in the Georgia building. He’s still working to fine-tune his instincts and efficiency as an off-ball linebacker but has the take-on and closing burst to become a productive pro at that spot. He’s tough but small as an early down edge rusher, but his athletic talent and suddenness to attack both edges makes him a menace for tackles. The most valuable usage for Walker is likely to come as an early down linebacker who can rush off the edge or match up across the line as a blitzer on passing downs."
