The Raiders' First Overall Pick Must Still Keep All the Options on Table

The Las Vegas Raiders earned the first overall pick after a horrendous 2025 season, and they're now at the precipice of changing their franchise. Especially for a franchise that hasn't had the first overall pick since 2007, when they infamously selected JaMarcus Russell, and he became one of the biggest NFL busts of all time.

Raider Nation is hoping that Fernando Mendoza won't repeat that history. I doubt that any other player will be selected with the first overall pick. I honestly believe there are better players than Mendoza right now, but his potential is too much to pass up on. What can the Raiders do with the crown jewel of this draft class?

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Decisions to Be Made

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The first and most obvious choice is for them not to overthink it and take the only quarterback worthy of being the first overall pick. A good quarterback is all this offense needs to take off, especially with all the work the Raiders have done this offseason to bolster that side of the ball.

Mendoza isn't the strongest quarterback prospect, but he did show a lot of resilience and leadership as he led the Indiana Hoosiers to one of the best collegiate seasons of all time. Klint Kubiak has worked wonders with previous quarterbacks, most recently Sam Darnold, so for him to be there at the start of his development is a good sign for his future success.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, it's like I said. He isn't the most compelling quarterback prospect to bet your franchise on. With the 2027 draft class looking loaded at the quarterback position, a trade should be on the table for the Raiders.

Even if free agency has slowed down, most quarterback-needy teams are still without a long-term future at the position. It would have to be a pretty good haul for the Raiders to trade away that pick, but there are teams below them that may want to take that chance.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

One of the teams with the most compelling arguments to trade up is the Arizona Cardinals. They're just two picks down, and if they give up their first-rounder next season, that's potentially another top pick in the Raiders' hands.

They have a new head coach who was previously on the Los Angeles Rams, and they just used a first-round pick of their own to get better. A quarterback room of Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew isn't gonna cut it, and it's not like their team will make a huge turnaround with Mendoza on their roster.