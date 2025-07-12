A Look Back On Raiders' Meyer's 2024 Finale
The Las Vegas Raiders did not have a good 2024 season by any stretch.
The team won just four games last season after a promising close to the 2023 campaign. Many Raiders fans became discouraged about the direction of the franchise last year.
By the time Las Vegas limped to the finish for a divisional match-up with the Los Angeles Chargers to close out the season, fans had checked out and were ready for the offseason. You could say the same for many players, too.
But not wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
The Raiders’ top perimeter receiver did not care about the team’s record or their draft position. He wanted to end the year the right way, with a big-time performance.
So, Meyers caught nine passes on 10 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown, despite the Raiders losing to the Chargers.
Meyers did what he always does in this game: he got open and moved the chains. He played his best football when the game was still close.
Meyers beat one-on-one coverage, found the soft spots in zones, and created chunk plays down the field. He did that all season long and felt no reason not to continue, even though the team had been eliminated from playoff contention for weeks.
In the second quarter, with the game tied 3-3, Meyers slipped behind the defense after a filthy double move and scored a 26-yard touchdown to put the Raiders up 10-3. It appeared Las Vegas may get the best of its division rivals this year.
However, Aidan O’Connell stopped throwing the ball to Meyers in the second half, stagnating the offense and allowing the Chargers to take the lead and build on it. It wasn’t until it was too late that O’Connell started feeding him the ball more.
Meyers caught a 24-yard pass to give himself his first-ever 1,000-yard season, earning an important milestone in his NFL career. The Raiders did not win the game, but Meyers gave it everything he had.
Meyers is the kind of culture-defining player that the Raiders need on this team. He could be in line for a big season with more investments on offense, and fans should be excited about what his 2025 could look like.
