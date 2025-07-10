Is This Raiders' Position Group Being Underrated?
The Las Vegas Raiders used two of their top three draft picks in this year's NFL Draft to help improve their group of wide receivers. Las Vegas entered the offseason desperately needing to improve the unit, but affordably and responsibly.
The Raiders added receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. in the second and fourth rounds of the NFL Draft, respectively. Bill Barnwell of ESPN recently analyzed the Raiders' group of pass catchers.
"With these rankings leaning on wide receivers as their primary driver, though, the Raiders can't get very high. Jakobi Meyers continues to exceed expectations and should be considered one of the best slot receivers in football, but even while allowing for the possibility of Bowers lining up outside, the depth chart at wide receiver is paper thin," Barnwell said.
Barnwell noted that, aside from Meyers, the Raiders' group of wide receivers is primarily composed of unproven talent recently acquired in the NFL Draft.
"With low-impact deep threat Tre Tucker as the only other meaningful veteran holdover, the Raiders will rely on second-rounder Jack Bech and fourth-rounder Dont'e Thornton to step in as contributors. Third-year tight end Michael Mayer, taken with the 35th pick of the 2023 draft, has barely registered as a pro and might be a trade candidate given that the people who selected him have already been replaced twice," Barnwell said.
Following the Organized Team Activities, Meyers shared his thoughts on various topics, including Thornton's progression. Meyers has been impressed with what the rookie has displayed so far in practices.
"I him a lot, actually, I like him a lot. I didn't know much about him coming out, but now that he's here, just seeing the different parts of his game, he's not just a guy that can run fast. He's got some real receiver capabilities to him. So, I'm excited to kind of help groom him and help push him along and just see what he could do on the field when the pads come on," Meyers said.
The Raiders' addition of Smith should make life a bit easier for Meyers, who registered over 1,000 receiving yards last season with one of the worst groups of quarterbacks in the league. Meyers has enjoyed his time with Smith so far.
"He's a vet-vet, honestly. I truly mean that, and I feel like this is the first time where I've had in a minute. I had Tom [Brady] for a year; that was a cool experience. But by having Geno [Smith], it kind of brings a sense of stability, if that makes sense. Like I said, he knows what he's doing. He shows up the same every day, his personality stays the same every day. I haven't seen him have a bad day yet. So, I mean, I can't have bad days if the leader has no bad days," Meyers said.
