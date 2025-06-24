Why Raiders Would Not Make This Surprising Move
The Las Vegas Raiders started the offseason by making several moves to improve their coaching staff. They followed that up by making several more moves to improve their roster.
Few teams in the National Football League had as many holes on their roster as the Raiders did at the end of last season. Few teams addressed as many of their most pressing needs as the Raiders did, either. Most would agree the Raiders have had a productive offseason.
Still, the Raiders' roster could use additional help.
David Helman of FOX Sports recently released his list of players who are holding out around the league and where they could potentially land this offseason. While unlikely, he believes wide receiver Terry McLaurin from the Washington Commanders would be a good fit for the Raiders.
"To be clear: I’m incredibly confident Terry McLaurin will remain a Commander. He’s been loyal to that franchise, even when times weren’t so good. He’s done nothing but produce, even when he didn’t have a star quarterback. He’s even held out before, as he used this strategy to secure his current extension back in 2022. I really don’t think Washington will let him walk when it finally has a chance to contend," Helman said.
"But if I’m dreaming up a perfect landing spot for McLaurin, Vegas really sounds fun. Talk about a big swing for a team that hasn’t had a lot to get excited about. The Raiders are already in decent shape for Geno Smith’s first season. Brock Bowers is a star, and Ashton Jeanty should be one soon."
While McLaurin is undoubtedly talented and would be a solid addition for any team, the Raiders appear to believe in their group of wide receivers, even if others are not completely sold on the unit.
"Jakobi Meyers is a solid receiver, but Vegas still needs to upgrade its receiver room. Rather than take your chances in the draft, why not ship a pick or two to Washington and lock in McLaurin for the rest of his prime? Make fun of me if you want, but a Raiders skill group of McLaurin, Bowers, Jeanty, and Meyers might be the best in the AFC West," Helman said.
