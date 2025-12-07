How Raiders Offense Can Show Life in Divisional Matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders' last win came in early October against the Tennessee Titans. Their offense has only deteriorated throughout the course of the season, removing any shred of hope that the Geno Smith acquisition would give them any returns on their investment.

They'll be at home against the Denver Broncos in Week 14 , and the last time these two teams faced, the Raiders only lost by three points. If Pete Carroll can make the right offensive adjustments, he may pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season.

Week 14 Predictions

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) reacts after being sacked by the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Pete Prisco writes for CBS Sports, and he released his predictions on which teams will win in Week 14. He doesn't even give the Raiders a chance, as he believes the Broncos will continue their win streak.

"The Broncos are playing consecutive road gams, but it doesn't matter here. The Raiders offense is awful and the line is even worse. The Broncos' defensive front will dominate this game and get turnovers that lead to short fields. The Broncos will keep rolling", said Prisco.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The only hope the Raiders have of holding off the Broncos' defensive line is that the inclusion of Caleb Rogers into the starting lineup continues to work out. He was a huge positive in their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers .

The last time these two teams met, Smith was sacked six times, the most by Nik Bonitto. Rogers will play on the right side of the offensive line, as the starter Jordan Meredith is questionable heading into the game.

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Brock Bowers is coming off a two-touchdown performance, showing that he's their best offensive weapon they have. The Broncos' defense may have caused the Raiders' offense to fizzle out, but Bowers had one reception for 31 yards, their longest play of the game.

They need to make it a priority to get the ball out of Smith's hands quickly into Bowers's. Another player they need to give more attention to in the passing game is Ashton Jeanty . He's had difficulties running behind their poor offensive line. He has as many receiving touchdowns as he does rushing touchdowns.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) practices before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

If they want to involve Jeanty in the passing attack more potently, they should avoid screen plays. Denver's defense gets to the ball too quickly. They should think about placing him up at the line of scrimmage and running a slant or out route. That way, he's more likely to create space for himself as long as he can keep his hands steady.

