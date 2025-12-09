Raiders Might Have Perfect Fantasy Sleeper for Playoffs

Everybody's about ready to give up on the Las Vegas Raiders. Their 2025 season has long been over. They've made two separate changes with coordinators to no avail.

Not only is the NFL ready to turn the page on this iteration of the team, but so is the fantasy football realm.

Coming into the year, the Raiders were predicted to be a sleeper fantasy team. With high-profile talent like Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers, and Tre Tucker, they offered a lot of promise throughout the draft. Unfortunately, banking on Las Vegas in fantasy this season has proven to be a poor strategy. With the playoffs beginning, are there any saving graces left for the Raiders?



Has Jack Bech arrived?



Anyone who drafted Ashton Jeanty or Brock Bowers has no choice but to ride with them through the fantasy playoffs. While they've been largely disappointing compared to their respective ADPs, they're still among the top scorers at their positions — Jeanty is the RB17, and Bowers is the TE2 in full-PPR leagues.



There's always a chance they fall flat due to the inconsistency of this offense, but they've proven to be pretty safe bets this season. The Las Vegas Raiders have the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, and New York Giants left on the schedule. Jeanty could get going in the first round and the title game in fantasy, while Bowers won't face a good matchup until he sees the Giants.

The same goes for rookie wide receiver Jack Bech, who finally saw some significant action in the Raiders' last game against the Denver Broncos. Pro Football Focus's Nathan Jahnke saw enough to believe that he's worth stashing for any team that might need a desperation play for the championship.



The Raiders allowed Jack Bech to run out as one of the top pass catchers, setting a season-high 84% route participation, and he led the team in catches and targets. pic.twitter.com/MQkXpxkqmk — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) December 8, 2025

"Bech caught two passes from Geno Smith but mostly got involved late in the game with Kenny Pickett at quarterback. It’s possible that Bech was finally ready to emerge, but perhaps his chemistry with Smith has been a problem. The Raiders have two rough matchups for wide receivers over the next two weeks but finish the fantasy season against the New York Giants. New York has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers."



"This makes Bech a fine player to stash to see if he can maintain a starting role over Thornton and a high target rate. If that’s the case, he could have a big game against the Giants, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season."

