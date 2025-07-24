Raiders' Jeremy Chinn Ready to Make an Impact
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to have a good defense next season. They know if they want to win more games next season and be in the race for the AFC West, their defense needs to be better than it was a year ago. The Raiders lost a ton of key players in the offseason in free agency, but they believe in the new players that they brought in and that they will be impactful players this season.
One of those players that the new regime of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek brought in this offseason was veteran safety Jeremy Chinn. Chinn is expected to have a large role for the Raiders' defense in 2025. He is a veteran who can bring his leadership and knowledge of the position to teach the young talent that the Raiders have in the secondary.
Chinn had a good season last year. He was part of the Washington Commanders team last season that went to the NFC Championship game. That is something important to have on your defense. The Raiders will have that with Chinn this season. Someone who knows what it takes to win in the biggest of games.
Chinn talked about joining the Raiders on Tuesday as the team took the field for the first time for training camp practice.
"I would say, just keeping in contact with the guys, especially because he just came for a pretty long off season," said Chinn. "So, just staying in touch. Do not want to lose everything that we built in OTAs, so we can come in and make that transition back to playing football with each other again."
"Everything happens so fast. I think we reported to OTAs like 15 weeks ago. So, if you think about it, that is like 15 games during the season. That just says how fast things fly. When we get to thing point, we just want to be as smooth and functional as possible."
Chin also talked about his new teammate Jamal Adams.
"It is super exciting. I have always been a big supporter of Jamal's game. So just to have him in the building, you know, it is only going to help the team."
The Raiders will look to get the defense going in training camp, and they want to come out and start fast to begin the regular season.
