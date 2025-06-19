Fair Expectations For the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to start going in the right direction in 2025. They are not just trying to have a better record than they had last season but they are trying to get back to the playoffs. That is something that has been missing for this franchise for a long time. The last time the Silver and Black made the playoffs was back in 2021.
Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek made it clear when they came to the Raiders that they are trying to win right away and not wait a year or two to get things going. And the mindset has been shown all offseason long. The Raiders went out and made moves both in free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft, which means they are coming next season.
The Raiders had a disappointing 2024 campaign, but with a much-improved offense and coaching staff, the Silver and Black have a lot of people talking about them as we get closer to the season. If there is one head coach who knows how to get things going for a franchise, it is Pete Carroll. Anywhere he has gone, he has been able to bring success to that team.
Of course, all of Raider Nation and others want the Raiders to get back to the glory days, and it looks great this offseason, and they certainly could have a great season in 2025. But what are the real expectations they could set for this team?
Our Hondo Carpenter and Matt Hladik talked about what the expectations are for the new look Raiders in 2025 on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I think the AFC West is the strongest division in the NFL," said Hladik. "I think when you look at the Chiefs, the Chiefs are the Chiefs. I think the Chargers, usually, Jim Harbaugh teams take a big step up in their second year. I still expect the Broncos to be tough and competitive."
"Getting to the Raiders, I think the expectation has to be stabilizing, solidifying force at your quarterback and head coach positions. And I think you have to feel where you are working towards something ... I think if you are in that 7,8,9 win tier again, you feel like you had a pretty quality season and things are getting better. You have to feel like there is something solid, a foundation, and progress being made with the Raiders. I think that is the biggest thing."
