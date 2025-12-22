Why Carroll's Belief in the Raiders Has Only Grown

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders spent the entire season looking for an identity. Although the sample size was small, the Raiders have reason to believe they may have stumbled upon the blueprint to success. Head Coach Pete Carroll may have finally uncovered an identity for his Raiders.

As the season narrows down, the Raiders have two winnable games against the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are down to their third quarterback, giving the Raiders a realistic chance of ending their losing streak before the end of the regular season.

Watch Carroll discuss below.

On Sunday, the Raiders finally played complementary football for the first time all season. After a season full of games in which they lost the time-of-possession battle to their opponents, the Raiders and Texans held the ball for nearly the same amount of time. This undoubtedly helped Las Vegas.

However, Las Vegas also helped itself. The Raiders' defense got off the field on third down, and the Raiders' offense did a better job at converting on third down and extending plays. The Raiders ran the ball for nearly 150 yards, while holding the Texans to under 85 yards on Sunday.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) makes a reception as Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) defends during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Sunday's loss to the Texans was expected, as they are the better team. However, the way the Raiders battled was unexpected for many outside of the organization. A loss is a loss, but this one felt different for the Raiders. Time will tell, but this could be a foundational game for Carroll.

The Raiders' season has been far from successful, and there have been few things that have gone their way. Still, Sunday showed the spirit of Carroll's Raiders, despite the losses. Turning the Raiders around was never going to be easy or happen quickly, it takes small victories to make progress.

Sunday was precisely that for the Raiders, a small victory that could lead to future victories. Las Vegas has a critical offseason on the horizon; they will have one of the top picks in the NFL Draft, if not the top pick. They will also have enough money to spend in free agency to add to their roster.

Their Week 16 matchup against the Texans should give the Raiders' front office a clear indication of how to move forward regarding Carroll and the offense. The Raiders need coaching staff adjustments and roster additions this offseason. However, they undoubtedly have the blueprint for success.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Never miss a Raiders story by signing up for our FREE newsletter. It will come straight to your email with the latest news. It is 100% FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . Also, visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE