1 Way Raiders Can Give Pete Carroll a Memorable Birthday Gift
Monday night will provide the Las Vegas Raiders a chance to take a next step in more ways than one.
Carroll's Special Day
After becoming the oldest head coach to coach a game in National Football League history on Sunday, Carroll will have the chance to celebrate his upcoming birthday with a win over a division rival. Monday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers is a significant early test.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA TODAY believes the Raiders have a legitimate chance of beating a solid Chargers team, Monday night at Allegiant Stadium. Los Angeles swept the season series. Las Vegas aims to make sure that does not happen again.
A win on Monday, Carroll's birthday, would put the Raiders near the top of the AFC West.
"Set to turn 74 next Monday when the Silver and Black host the Los Angeles Chargers, Carroll was the embodiment of vitality in a 20-13 win over the New England Patriots. The Raiders took on the personality of their leader, particularly on a defense that still has several considerable personnel questions yet put forth an energized and aggressive effort," Middlehurst-Schwartz said.
"Afterward, Carroll soaked in the moment – literally, given the soggy conditions – by hollering and playfully flexing as he left the field. Solid start for a franchise desperately seeking renewed relevance, and a nice feat for a coach who looked liable to be left behind by the league when the Seattle Seahawks pushed him out more than a year ago."
The Raiders have a chance to start 2-0 for the first time since the 2021 season. Although a 2-0 start does not guarantee a successful season, it would solidify the progress and many of the moves that the Raiders made over the offseason.
A win on Monday night would make the Raiders the only AFC West team with one win and zero losses in division play. It would also put the Raiders halfway to last year's win total, nearly guaranteeing they surpass that total.
Los Angeles is a tough and well-coached team. Jim Harbaugh is known for a physical and aggressive style of play. Harbaugh likes to run the ball, but it appears that will be difficult against the Raiders' defensive line.
Monday night's game will be a chess match and the entire country will be watching. It will be the Raiders' first home game of the regular season under Carroll, against a division rival, on Monday Night Football, on Carroll's birthday.
The stars are aligning for the Silver and Black.
