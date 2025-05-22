Raiders Pay Respects to Colts Owner Jim Irsay
On Wednesday, the National Football League was saddened by the passing of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. The Las Vegas Raiders gave out a statement on the passing of the great Colts owner on Wednesday as well.
The Raiders Family was saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Irsay, Owner of the Indianapolis Colts and one of professional football's most passionate stewards.
Jim's love of the Colts and appreciation for the NFL was evident in his tireless efforts to promote and improve the game, and his commitment to the Indianapolis community and generosity in his philanthropic efforts touched countless lives.
The thoughts of the entire Raider Nation are with his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson, and the entire Irsay family at this time.
The Colts statement about Irsay shared some of his memories.
Some of Jim's fondest memories came from his youth working training camps in Baltimore and growing relationships with players, coaches, and staff whom he considered his extended family. He worked in every department before he was named the youngest general manager in team history in 1984 when the Colts arrived in Indianapolis. After he took sole ownership in 1997, he led the Colts to a long series of division titles and brought the city its first Super Bowl Championship. Jim's love and appreciation for the NFL in addition to its history, tradition, and principles influenced him to become a steward of the game throughout his 50-plus years in the League.
Jim's generosity can be felt all over Indianapolis, the state of Indiana and the country. He made philanthropy a daily endeavor. He never hesitated to help countless organizations and individuals live better lives. Music was one of Jim's passions and the ability to share his band and collection with millions of people across the world brought him tremendous joy. Simply put, he wanted to make the world a better place and that philosophy never wavered. Jim will be deeply missed by his family, the Colts organization, and fans everywhere, but we remain inspired by his caring and unique spirit."
The Raiders and the Colts have had some great battles during Jim's time as the Colts owner. Over the last couple of meetings between the two teams, they have been classic games. Some of those games have been to get one of the teams to the playoffs. Irsay will be greatly missed across the whole league.
