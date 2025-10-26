Raiders Today

Raiders’ Offseason Under the Microscope at Midseason Mark

The Las Vegas Raiders had a lot of different moves this offseason. Some have been good, some have been the opposite. Here is how they got broken down.

Michael Canelo

Jan 27, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek (left) and coach Pete Carroll at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek (left) and coach Pete Carroll at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders are sitting at their bye week with a record of 2-5. That is a record they did not want to have in the middle of the season. They were looking for different results, and they had high expectations coming into the season.

They did not start fast with wins like they wanted to. It has not looked good for the new regime of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek. It has been the complete opposite of what they wanted to do with this team.

The good news for the Silver and Black is that they do have a chance to turn it around in the second half. They have to make the adjustments during the bye week and come back playing better football. The one thing we will likely not see from his team is the lack of effort. They will fight for everything, but the one thing they need to do is win more games. Raider Nation deserves it, and if they want to get fans coming out to more games, they have to give them a better showing on the field.

Jan 27, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek (left), owner Mark Davis (center) and coach Pete Carroll pose at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coming into the season, Carroll and Spytek made a lot of different moves to give them the best possible roster this season. Some moves have looked good, and some have not. Some of the moves could still play out in the second half of the season. But one thing the Raiders did not do was sit back and let players pass without trying to make the team better.

Raiders offseason moves

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"What can we say? I was optimistic about the arrivals of Carroll and Smith to solidify the two most important jobs within the organization, but the early returns have been disappointing," said Bill Barnwell of ESPN. "Smith has put the ball in danger too often and is in serious risk of being benched for Kenny Pickett with one or two more disappointing starts. It would be a surprise if he was back with the team in 2026, even given the fact that the Raiders owe him $18.5 million in guaranteed money next season."

It is hard to argue any of these points considering the start the Raiders have had, even if some moves such as signing Devin White have paid off. The Raiders have been a big disappointment in 2025, and they have plenty of room for improvement following the bye week.

