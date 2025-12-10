Raider Nation Reacts After Bold Jon Gruden Return Suggestion

The Las Vegas Raiders and owner Mark Davis could be on the head coaching search once again this upcoming offseason.

Davis hired veteran head coach Pete Carroll this last offseason, with a vision that he will get the Raiders going in the right direction this season. That has all gone out the window.

The Silver and Black have been awful this season. Instead of taking a step in the right direction, this season has been about the franchise taking too many steps back. It has simply not worked out for Carroll and the Raiders in his first season with the organization, and change could be on its way.

If Davis decides to let go of Carroll, there will be a lot of coaches the Raiders could go after. But there is one that will always be in the conversation, no matter what. And that is the Raiders' former head coach, Jon Gruden. Gruden has had two stints with the Raiders. The recent one ended in 2021. And the next one would not surprise people if it were to happen. Raider Nation knows how close Davis and Gruden are, and they have a great relationship.

The Nation Reacts To Jon Gruden Back to Raiders Suggestion

I’ve been saying these same three pieces would be a Maverick type move! Gruden-Carr-Mendoza. And spend alll that free cash on OL and DL

I’ve been saying these same three pieces would be a Maverick type move! Gruden-Carr-Mendoza. And spend alll that free cash on OL and DL pic.twitter.com/vr9AwQUzT9 — Josh Wilson (@hsojwilson) December 10, 2025

Hard pass. The Raiders are in the roster black hole because Gruden was too involved in the draft room. Let him coach, sure! Let him decide who gets drafted, no flippin' way!!



RRAAIIDDEERRSS ☠️ ☠️ ☠️ — DAR_R8R (@RCR_R8R) December 10, 2025

Now is there a way you can put a little birdie in Mark’s ear!? Because this needs to happen. We are already paying him, just don’t let him draft lol — Chris Everett (@junebug_247) December 10, 2025

Unfortunately Mark Davis has more in common with the Al Davis who fired Jon Gruden and hired Lane Kiffin than the maverick who fought Pete Rozelle and the NFL and won (albeit at a high cost in his son's viewpoint).



Mark Davis: "sometimes you have to cook with sugar rather than… pic.twitter.com/W59rxvq65G — Never Tread on Me Vikov (@NeverTreadOnWe) December 10, 2025

C’mon Hondo! Brady wouldn’t allow any of this. He’s getting his revenge for them choosing that M’fer over him… Brady words not mine

C’mon Hondo! Brady wouldn’t allow any of this. He’s getting his revenge for them choosing that M’fer over him… Brady words not mine 😂 pic.twitter.com/WJzf4GffoQ — Gotham_City_Raider🏴‍☠️ (@raider_nyc) December 10, 2025

Sorry, but that's not going to move the needle in the right direction. The team needs to evolve and not live in the past.

Sorry, but that's not going to move the needle in the right direction. The team needs to evolve and not live in the past. — dizzle (@dizzle4891) December 10, 2025

I'm for this! It would also give Maxx a little bit of confidence to stay, Greg Olsen already in the house, let's run it back!

I'm for this! It would also give Maxx a little bit of confidence to stay, Greg Olsen already in the house, let's run it back! — The Ref (@BTFR2MCCS) December 10, 2025

Spytek needs to bring in a coach he can work with. I love Gruden but Spytek would have to be 100 percent on board and 100 percent in control of personnel. Going with a Kubiak type is probably best case scenario.

Spytek needs to bring in a coach he can work with. I love Gruden but Spytek would have to be 100 percent on board and 100 percent in control of personnel. Going with a Kubiak type is probably best case scenario. — football and ⛳️ (@TsRaider13) December 10, 2025

I don't know what to think. Like i can't expect to be surprised... or happy. Raiders history with Drafting Qbs 1st Round is scary stupid. They got lucky with DC4 and still managed to shit the bed.

I don't know what to think. Like i can't expect to be surprised... or happy. Raiders history with Drafting Qbs 1st Round is scary stupid. They got lucky with DC4 and still managed to shit the bed. — RaiderFanEd 🇺🇲🇸🇻🇨🇷🇳🇮 (@GiBamBam) December 10, 2025

I would Love that move!! Absolutely!!

Uhh no. Next...

Uhh no. Next... — raidergod25 (@razalasj6) December 10, 2025

