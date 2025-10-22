Assessing the Shockingly Lowly State of the Raiders
It has been a season to forget for the Las Vegas Raiders so far. They have not played good football for most of the season, and that has surprised their head coach, Pete Carroll. Carroll is in his first season with the Raiders, and he knows it has been going back and is looking at different ways they could get things going fast.
The Raiders have a record of 2-5 as they are in their bye week. This will give the team a better chance to see what is going on and if there are any moves to be made.
The Raiders' biggest concern right now is their offense. They are not getting anything out of their offense. Coming into the season, that was supposed to be the best unit of the Raiders. Now they are looking like they cannot even run an NFL offense. It does not help that your best players are missing. Start TE Brock Bowers and No. 1 wide receiver Jakobi Meyers both missed last week's game.
On SI gave its latest NFL Power Rankings going into Week 8. They have the Raiders at No. 28 in their bye week.
28. Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have talented pieces they can build around, but first, they must acknowledge the need for a full rebuild. Sunday’s blowout loss to the Chiefs confirmed that the Raiders have a top-heavy roster that cannot be fixed with cheap offseason signings.
Las Vegas needs a clean slate at several position groups, most notably offensive line and cornerbacks. This has been the case for multiple seasons, but has largely gone ignored or addressed with stopgap additions. The Raiders need sweeping changes and legitimate, quality additions across the board.
The Raiders need to regroup and make sure they take this bye week and look at the things they are doing wrong, and make a plan to fix those things. The Raiders need to get these players together and make sure they have the right players in the building. If not, they need to trade them or let them walk. Something needs to change. And it is going to start from the top. They need to have a better showing in the second half.
