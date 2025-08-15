Insider Weighs In on Jon Gruden's Battle Against the NFL
Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has been in a battle with the NFL for quite some time. Gruden, in his lawsuit against the NFL, claims that the NFL leaked emails that were damaging to Gruden. And that they forced the Raiders to make Gruden step down as the Raiders' head coach during the 2021 season.
Earlier this week Gruden got a massive win in this whole thing.
"In their 5-2 ruling, justices did not determine whether or not the league had leaked Gruden's emails, but they found that the league's decision to force his complaint into arbitration proceedings overseen by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell -- the target of Gruden's civil lawsuit -- was "unconscionable," wrote Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN.
"As a former employee, Gruden should not have been bound by a provision in the NFL Constitution mandating arbitration for such complaints, the court ruled."
"By its own unambiguous language, the NFL Constitution no longer applies to Gruden," the justices wrote. "If the NFL Constitution were to bind former employees, the Commissioner could essentially pick and choose which disputes to arbitrate."
NFL analyst Mike Florio also gave his take on the whole situation between the Gruden and the NFL.
Jon Gruden vs NFL
"At the end of the day, regardless of how you feel about Gruden, regardless of what you think happened or did not happen, he was taken out five games into the 2021 season," said Florio on Yahoo Sports.
"Someone undermined the integrity of the entire season by targeting Gruden and taking him out during the season. It could have happened before, could have happened after. And I just think from that perspective, we all have a right to know how it went down and who it was that leaked those emails that resulted in Gruden's no longer being the coach of the Raiders."
"I think Jon Gruden will be made an offer that he will be unable to justify refusing. And maybe Jon Gruden goes on to be a head coach of an NFL Team. Coincidentally, when the 2026 hiring cycle rolls around."
This is a story that a lot of people are going to keep their eyes on as the 2025 NFL season is set to begin next month. And the outcome can send shock waves through the NFL.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.