Previewing Raiders' Prime Time MNF Game vs. Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders get an early crack at a primetime game as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium in Week 2.
The Raiders understand the importance of divisional games, having not won one last season. They must get back in the win column against the AFC West if they want to be a playoff team.
With Pete Carroll and Geno Smith bringing their talents to Las Vegas, and with the addition of star running back Ashton Jeanty, many casual NFL fans will want to see what the Raiders are up to.
Even though it will be the second week of the season, their match-up with the Chargers will be crucial.
The Chargers were a playoff team in the first year under Jim Harbaugh, winning double-digit games again. Harbaugh earned a double-digit victory season for the fourth time in his NFL head coaching career.
There is no doubt this game will be tough for the Silver and Black. Los Angeles was one of the toughest defenses in the NFL last season, finishing 11th in the league in total defense and sixth in defensive EPA per play.
The Chargers made significant upgrades on offense this offseason, adding to the trenches by bringing in guard Mekhi Becton and former Raiders center Andre James. They also brought back wide receiver Mike Williams and signed running back Najee Harris.
They also took North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chargers should be a significantly improved offensive team with improvements at running back and additional weapons for Justin Herbert.
The Raiders will have their hands full with receiver Ladd McConkey, who burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2024. He will continue to be Herbert’s favorite target as he improves as a pass-catcher.
On defense, former Raider Khalil Mack returns after a drop-off in production from his 2023 season. He could still cause problems for Las Vegas, even at 34 years old.
The Chargers also have breakout candidates with Tuli Tuipulotu, Tarheeb Still, and Alohi Gilman. They also added Jamaree Caldwell and Kyle Kennard to their defensive line through the draft.
Los Angeles’s offensive line is underrated, featuring an elite tackle duo in Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater. The Raiders will have to find a way to disrupt Herbert with their pass rush.
An early-season win against the Chargers would do wonders for the Raiders’ confidence to kick off the season. Carroll holds a slight 5-4 record over Harbaugh, and he’ll look to make it six.
