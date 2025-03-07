Raiders Plan on Releasing C Andre James
The Las Vegas Raiders off-season has been a hit so far. They added the right head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and coaching staff.
Next up for the Raiders is free agency, it opens up next week. The Silver and Black will do their best to improve the team on both sides of the ball. If the coaching staff believes that a player can make the team better and gives them a better chance to win next season they will go after them.
On Friday it was reported that the Raiders are planning to release center Andre James.
"The plan to release starting center Andre James after the new league year begins, per The Insiders," said NFL Insider Tom Pelissero on X/Twitter.
"One of the last players remaining from the Oakland days, James played in 89 games with 60 starts over six seasons."
It has been a busy offseason for Carroll and Spytek so far and this is the latest move they have made as they are trying to put the best possible roster together to turn things around in Las Vegas.
James had just signed a new contract last year. The deal was a three-year, $24 million deal. The Silver and Black save money towards their cap with this move.
James became a member of the Raiders when they were still in Oakland. He spent a total of six seasons with the team. He appeared in 89 total games with 60 of them coming as a starter.
James had a good 2023 season, it was the best season of his career and that is why the previous Raiders regime gave him a new contract.
But in 2024 it was a whole different story for James. He struggled in both projecting the quarterback and opening up lines in the run game.
He eventually lost his starting job to rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson and never reclaimed it. Powers-Johnson played great in his rookie season and now the new Raiders regime will go with Powers-Johnson at the center position.
The Raiders this past week have been making moves on the offensive line. Aligning all the right pieces to whoever comes in and plays quarterback for the Silver and Black to have the best protection as possible.
