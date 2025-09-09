Former NFL MVP Weighs in on Raiders-Chargers Rivalry
The Las Vegas Raiders are riding high after their Week 1 victory. That is the way that the Silver and Black wanted to start the season off. Now they will have a chance to get off to a 2-0 start and a fast one like they talked about.
If they can, that will be something they have not done in a few years. This is a good opportunity for the Raiders to show that they can come off a win and take that into next week and put on a good showing. Winning consistently matters in the NFL.
The Las Vegas Raiders will play host to their long-time AFC West division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, in Week 2. Everyone is going to have their eyes on this matchup, not only because it is a great rivalry game, but because it is going to be a primetime game that will be on Monday Night Football. The Chargers are riding high as well after they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. This game can be to see who takes an early AFC West lead.
This is going to be a game the Raiders can win. They are going to need to improve some things during this week's practices. Head coach Pete Carroll is going to make sure that his team is ready to open up AFC West play. It is going to be interesting to see what adjustments the Raiders make on both sides of the ball.
Chargers Best in the AFC?
"Up close and personal, it was the Los Angeles Chargers," said former NFL quarterback Cam Newton about who is the best in the AFC. "When you see what Justin Herbert and coach Jim Harbaugh have brewing in Brazil. That was one of those games that can propel Justin Herbert's confidence and career to a different stratosphere. I saw a man playing possessed. I saw a man playing motivated.
Now the Raiders are going to look to take down the Chargers in Week 2. And if they can, a lot more football people are going to be talking about the Silver and Black. This is one they have to get, if they have any chance of winning the AFC West this season.
