The Raiders' Secondary Is More Important Than Ever

The Las Vegas Raiders' defense was abysmal last season. There were some bright spots and areas where they could hold their own, but overall, this unit didn't strike fear into the heart of any offense. Their defense used to be a hallmark sign of the Silver and Black, and now, that defensive intensity is nowhere to be found.

Klint Kubiak wants to reset the culture in Las Vegas, and in order to do that, their defense has to be what keeps this team together. The Maxx Crosby trade saga indicates that defense isn't a priority for him, but John Spytek bolstering their secondary shows that the front office is aware of their weaknesses. Why is the Raiders' secondary better than ever?

Big Stars in Their Division

Breaking: The Dolphins are trading WR Jaylen Waddle and a 2026 4th-round pick to the Broncos, sources told @AdamSchefter.



Denver will send this year's 1st-round pick as well as its late 3rd and 4th-round picks to Miami. pic.twitter.com/2hFlTQ5Csb — ESPN (@espn) March 17, 2026

The Miami Dolphins traded their star wide receiver to the Denver Broncos in exchange for draft capital. The Broncos had been one of the biggest losers of free agency due to their not adding any player, but they rectified that by pulling off a huge trade to boost their passing game.

Jaylen Waddle now joins a wide receiver room with Courtland Sutton and adds to the list of pains the Raiders have to deal with when guarding their divisional rivals. If Bo Nix continues to improve on his decision-making and ball placement, this will be a star-studded duo the Raiders have to look out for for the foreseeable future.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Things don't look any better across their other two divisional rivals. They'll obviously have Patrick Mahomes' arm to contend with, but the Chiefs will have a trio of receivers he's comfortable throwing the ball to in Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Travis Kelce.

Worthy has the most potential to be a big thorn in the Raiders' side, as Kelce is inching closer to retirement, and Rice's future with the team is still up in the air. Any receiver the Chiefs get their hands on gets a boost because of Mahomes arm strength, which is why the secondary needs to constantly be improving.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) practices before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Thankfully, things calm down significantly when looking at the Los Angeles Chargers receiving room. Ladd McConkey is their best wide receiver, and it's looking like his rookie season was more circumstantial than anything.

They whiffed on the Quentin Johnston pick badly, and there aren't any other pass-catchers on their roster with a particularly high ceiling. The Raiders still need to be careful guarding them, as with the Chiefs, Justin Herbert's arm talent can elevate any passing attack.