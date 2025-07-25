Will JT Woods Be a Contributor for Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders signed defensive back JT Woods earlier this week, as training camp officially kicked off for the Silver and Black.
Teams often sign training camp bodies at the beginning of practice to encourage competition. Sometimes, these veterans do not even make the 53-man roster, but they are valuable for the month they are on the team.
However, Woods has a real shot at making the roster.
Woods was a third-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers after standing out at Baylor. He spent two seasons with the Raiders’ division rivals, totaling eight tackles.
He has dealt with injuries in his short career, as he was limited to only three games in 2023. The Chargers moved on from Woods, and he bounced around practice squads throughout 2024, never appearing in a game for any of the teams he was on.
The key to Woods becoming a real contributor for the Silver and Black is health. He has only appeared in 13 games, and the best ability is availability, so the Raiders want to know that he can stay on the field.
There is a reason Woods was a top 100 pick just three years ago. He is tall, long, and fast, which Pete Carroll likes from his defensive backs.
The Raiders’ safety duo features Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao, so Woods will not earn snaps over either of those players. He will compete for a depth spot with Jamal Adams, Trey Taylor, and Lonnie Johnson.
If Woods cannot stick at safety, a move to cornerback might be better for the survival of his NFL career. He has the length and athleticism that Carroll wants out of his corners, so he could choose to mold him that way.
The secondary is the most questionable element of this Raiders defense, so it makes sense that they would take a flyer on a former top 100 pick. If he does not work out, he will not make the 53-man roster, and the investment would turn out to be low stakes.
The Raiders are looking for ways to improve the roster, and bringing in a player like Woods to see if he can rekindle what he was supposed to be as a prospect is not a bad idea.
Please follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders and JT Woods.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.