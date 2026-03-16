Raiders' Draft Positions of Need After First Free Agency Wave

Now that many of the big-name free agents have signed and much of the whirlwind of the first few days of free agency have settled down, the Las Vegas Raiders have positioned themselves well.

Las Vegas kept Maxx Crosby on the roster after a failed trade to the Baltimore Ravens, also landing several key players at positions of need, like center Tyler Linderbaum and linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

General Manager John Spytek has done an impressive job filling those positions, but there is still work to do as the Raiders begin a rebuild. He can find building blocks through the 2026 NFL Draft.

That includes quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who the team will select with the No. 1 overall pick. Because of this, we won't list QB as a position of need in the draft. What other positions should Spytek address in a more long-term capacity? Let's break down three positions the team can find in the NFL Draft.

Offensive tackle

Nov 23, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan (72) blocks Michigan Wolverines defensive end Tyler McLaurin (27) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Raiders have a few solid starting tackles, but they must add depth at one of the most important positions in football. Kolton Miller and DJ Glaze will handle the starting spots, but who will play behind them? The Raiders don't have too many impressive options behind their starters, and this draft class is full of good tackle depth.

A player like Northwestern's Caleb Tiernan or Miami's Markel Bell would make sense if the team needs someone to step in to play swing tackle snaps or replace an injured starter. Those players should be available in the second or third rounds, and they should get serious consideration.

Safety

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) makes an interception against Texas A&M Aggies tight end Theo Melin Öhrström (17) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Raiders only have two safeties rostered at the moment, starters Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao, so they must consider adding depth in a deep safety class. Chinn and Pola-Mao both played well last season, but if either player gets injured, the Raiders will be left with few options. They should be able to find a quality depth player in the mid rounds of this draft class.

A player like TCU's Bud Clark or maybe LSU's A.J. Haulcy could make sense for this Raiders' defense if they are available. Adding players who can force turnovers or be enforcers on the back end is a major need for this team.

Running back

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall (8) gains yards after catch during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Neither Raheem Mostert nor Zamir White has been re-signed, so the Raiders should look to add another running back behind Ashton Jeanty.

Klint Kubiak does not want Jeanty to have to take a bulk of carries, and he hopes to find a wingman for the star running back. That could come in this draft class, as there is plenty of talent in the later rounds. A player like Arkansas' Mike Washington Jr. or Clemson's Adam Randall would make sense. The latter is a 6-foot-2, 230-pound bulldozer, and he could be the big back Jeanty needs behind him.